Rising Murders and Kidnappings: Citizens Say Neither Their Lives Nor Property Are Safe

8am: Several citizens across the country are complaining about worsening insecurity. They say that although security was never good, conditions have deteriorated further in recent times. People, they add, have grown weary of Taliban oppression, poverty, and ongoing crime. By restricting the media, these citizens argue, the Taliban believe no one will find out about the crimes taking place. News of young people being killed emerges almost daily, they say, and theft has also risen sharply. Click here to read more (external link).