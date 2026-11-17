Afghanistan International: Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada has for the first time offered opponents of the group positions within his administration, provided they possess the necessary qualifications and abilities. Akhundzada said he did not regard Taliban opponents as his enemies, declaring that his only enemies were those he described as “disbelievers”. Speaking on Tuesday on the second day of a conference at Kabul University examining the implications of his decrees, Akhundzada urged opponents to return to Afghanistan and live in their own country. Click here to read more (external link).