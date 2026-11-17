Al Jazeera: Ibrahim, a father living in Kabul, returns to his home in Nangarhar province on Afghanistan’s eastern border with Pakistan to revisit a place transformed by war, displacement and environmental damage. The village where he grew up now lies in ruins while the families who remain there face health problems they believe are linked to contamination from decades of conflict. As Ibrahim explores the destruction and meets affected families, he reflects on his own family, the life they might have had if he had stayed and whether they could ever return home.