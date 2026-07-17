53 years after Daoud Khan coup: Where is Afghanistan today?

Amu: The overthrow of Afghanistan’s monarchy in 1973 ushered in the country’s first republic and reshaped its political trajectory, a legacy that remains contested more than five decades later. Afghanistan on Friday marked the 53rd anniversary of the July 17, 1973, coup that ended the country’s centuries-old monarchy and established its first republic under Mohammad Daoud Khan—a turning point that historians say fundamentally altered the country’s political course. Click here to read more (external link).