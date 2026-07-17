Shortage of Garbage Bins in Herat Turns Drainage Channels into Dumping Grounds

8am: As the population grows and the weather turns warmer, several residents of Herat province are criticizing the shortage of garbage bins in many parts of the city. According to them, the lack of adequate bins has led some residents to dump their waste in drainage channels, ditches, and public spaces because they have no suitable place to dispose of it. Residents say the municipality also fails to collect the garbage on time. As a result, with water stagnating in the drainage channels and waste rotting in the heat, a foul stench spreads across the city, and the number of mosquitoes rises, disrupting the daily lives and health of residents. Meanwhile, several environmental experts warn that poor waste management not only harms the city’s appearance and the environment but also pollutes the air, soil, and water, creating conditions for the spread of various diseases. Click here to read more (external link).