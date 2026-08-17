The fragmentation of resistance in Afghanistan

Lowy Institute: Afghanistan does not have an armed resistance so much as a collection of armed groups, operating separately under ambitious leaders with different constituencies, patrons and political ambitions. That fragmentation mirrors the Afghan opposition(Opens in new window) abroad: plenty of organisations and aspiring leaders, with no common command, coherent political program, or agreement on who should govern if Taliban rule ends. That disunity is helping keep the Taliban secure. Click here to read more (external link).

Related