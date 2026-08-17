Taliban Discrimination: Hazaras and Shiites in Ghazni and Kabul Protest Eviction of Their Homes

8am: Some residents of Naw Abad township in the center of Ghazni and residents of Omid-e Sabz township in the sixth district of Kabul city, which is predominantly populated by Shiites, are complaining about biased and one-sided treatment from Taliban officials at the Ministry of Justice and the Commission for the Prevention of Land Usurpation and Restitution. They emphasize that in the rulings issued by this Taliban commission, documents and records are not evaluated impartially, and pressure is deliberately applied against a specific group and segment of the population. Residents of these townships say that efforts to create an atmosphere of fear, intimidation, and extortion against the people are ongoing. Click here to read more (external link).