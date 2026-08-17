Explosion Inside School in Western Kabul Injures Several Students

KabulNow: An explosion inside a private school in western Kabul on Monday afternoon injured several students, including children, as they were leaving their classrooms, health sources confirmed. The blast occurred at about 4:30 p.m. local time at Shams-e-Hedayat private school in Mahdia Township, in the Dasht-e-Barchi area of Kabul’s 13th district, according to the sources. A health source in western Kabul told KabulNow that a grenade was thrown from an alley opposite the school into its courtyard after students had been dismissed from their classes. Click here to read more (external link).