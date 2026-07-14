UK Inquiry Hears SAS Troops Dropped Afghan Detainees From Forklifts ‘For Fun’

Khaama: Britain’s public inquiry into alleged war crimes by the Special Air Service (SAS) has heard evidence that Afghan detainees were allegedly thrown from raised forklifts “for fun,” as investigators continue examining claims of unlawful killings and abuse by British special forces during the Afghanistan conflict. Previous hearings have heard allegations that some SAS personnel maintained unofficial “kill lists” and carried out night raids in which unarmed Afghan civilians were allegedly executed, including individuals reportedly shot while inside their homes. The inquiry has also examined claims that operational reports were altered to justify fatal shootings. Click here to read more (external link).