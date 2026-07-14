Rights Group Calls For Full Inquiry Into Afghan’s Death In ICE Custody

Afghanistan International: Human Rights Watch has called for transparency and accountability over the death of Afghan asylum seeker Mohammad Nazeer Paktiawal in US immigration detention, urging authorities to release his full autopsy report. Alyssa Kellman of Human Rights Watch said the death of Paktiawal highlighted the need for transparency and accountability in US immigration detention facilities. Paktiawal, a 41-year-old Afghan asylum seeker who served alongside US forces in Afghanistan for about a decade, died on March 14, less than 24 hours after being detained in Texas. US authorities said he died following what they described as an allergic reaction. Click here to read more (external link).