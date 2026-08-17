Taliban Clashes End in Badakhshan: How Did Juma Khan Fateh Surrender?

8am: Juma Khan Fateh, a disgruntled Taliban commander who had clashed with non-local fighters of the group in Nusay district of Badakhshan last Tuesday, was transferred to Faizabad today by a Taliban helicopter. Meanwhile, the process of disarming the forces under his command is proceeding intensively. A local source says that Juma Khan’s men have gathered in the Qoghz area and are surrendering their weapons to Taliban forces who arrived in the area along with the group’s district governor. Click here to read more (external link).