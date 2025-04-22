Taliban ban images of living beings in Bamiyan, media group says

Amu: The Afghanistan Journalists Center (AFJC) reported Tuesday that Taliban have banned the capturing and publication of images of living beings in Bamiyan Province. According to the AFJC, the Taliban’s Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice issued a formal letter to local government offices in Bamiyan on April 17, mandating enforcement of the new ban. The directive was announced following a meeting led by Taliban-appointed governor Abdullah Sarhadi and local officials. Since returning to power in 2021, the Taliban have imposed increasingly strict controls on the country’s media, drawing condemnation from press freedom organizations and raising concerns over the future of independent journalism in the country. Click here to read more (external link).