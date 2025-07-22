Taliban shut down four departments at Kandahar’s Mirwais Hospital, sources say

Amu: Taliban have shuttered four key departments at Mirwais Regional Hospital in Kandahar, significantly reducing access to public health services for thousands of patients across southern Afghanistan, according to medical staff and officials familiar with the matter. The closed units include ophthalmology, pediatric surgery, orthopedics and dermatology, sources told Amu. The closures come just days after Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada reportedly visited the facility on July 13. While the reasons behind the decision remain unclear, health workers said the move has severely hampered the hospital’s ability to function. Click here to read more (external link).