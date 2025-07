Amu: Ismail Kakar, member of Afghanistan’s Kurash team, won a silver medal at an international Sambo-Kurash competition held in Paris, finishing as runner-up in a field of athletes from 25 countries. According to Afghanistan’s Sambo-Kurash Federation, Kakar defeated opponents from Congo, France, and Tajikistan during the tournament, which was part of the Uzbekistan President’s Prize series. Click here to read more (external link).