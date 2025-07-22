Tajikistan confirms expulsion of Afghan migrants, citing security concerns: Report

Amu: Tajikistan has confirmed the mass deportation of Afghan migrants, citing security threats, drug trafficking, and other violations, according to a report published by Azerbaijani news outlet Caliber. In a statement issued on July 19 by the press center of Tajikistan’s Border Forces under the State Committee for National Security, officials acknowledged the removal of “foreign nationals,” though the statement did not explicitly name Afghan citizens. According to the report, the move comes amid rising political tensions and economic instability in the region. Tajik officials have described the unauthorized or non-compliant entry of foreign nationals — particularly Afghans — as a growing concern. Click here to read more (external link).