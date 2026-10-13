Afghanistan’s Polio Cases Reach 36, Highest Globally, WHO Says

Kabul Now: One new case of wild poliovirus has been confirmed in Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province, bringing the country’s total this year to 36, the highest number recorded globally, the World Health Organization (WHO) said. According to the WHO’s latest update, released on Monday, the new case was detected in Nangarhar’s Surkh Rod district on September 5. Afghanistan currently has the highest number of polio cases in the world. Infections have increased this year after the country reported 21 confirmed cases in 2025. Click here to read more (external link).