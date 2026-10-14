‘We’ll Keep Waiting’: Afghanistan’s Dead-End Road To China

By Amos Chapple

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

October 13, 2026

At the October 4 inauguration of a road built to Afghanistan’s border with China, Taliban officials faced a frosty reception from their eastern neighbor.

Beijing did not send representatives or officially acknowledge the event and China’s militarized boundary remained firmly shut. Images from the inauguration showed Chinese security cameras watching from behind swaths of razor wire.

A satellite image taken on October 11 confirmed Taliban claims that the new road has been built to within a few dozen meters of the Chinese border, but Zhu Yongbiao, the director of the Center for Afghanistan Studies at China’s Lanzhou University told RFE/RL that the chances of Beijing opening the mountain pass any time soon “are extremely low.”

“Afghanistan’s economy is very small and its value to China is negligible,” Zhu said. “Meanwhile, the financial costs and security risks associated with opening the route would be substantial.” The Central Asian country’s main exports to China are pine nuts, dried apricots, and gemstones.

Zhu says Beijing views the threat of Islamist terrorism from Afghanistan as far outweighing any potential benefits to opening the border. He pointed specifically to the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM), a militant Uyghur group seeking to establish an Islamic state in China’s Xinjiang region. A 2026 UN report said the group is active in Badakhshan Province, where the new road is located.

Kabul “has failed to meet virtually any of China’s demands concerning the handling of the ETIM,” the Afghanistan expert said. “Consequently, China is unlikely to make further concessions to the Taliban in the near future.”

Zhu believes Afghanistan’s construction of the dead-end gravel road was intended as a signal to Beijing that the Taliban is capable of developing infrastructure in the remote region. The route was reportedly built by Afghan engineers and financed by Kabul at cost of $5.6 million.

At the road’s inauguration, Badakhshan’s Taliban-appointed governor, Rahmatullah Najib, claimed that “there are no security problems in any part” of the region.

Several locals in Badakhshan’s Wakhan Corridor, where the road extends, described widespread hopes that a door into the world’s second-largest economy will transform life in the region.

“For the people of Wakhan this road represents more than a transportation project,” tour guide Yar Mohammed told RFE/RL. “It offers hope for reduced isolation, improved living conditions, and a stronger connection with the wider world.”

The road completed by the Taliban is an extension of a project through the Wakhan Corridor started in 2019 under the US-backed Afghan government at the time. The construction project was abandoned amid the Taliban takeover of the country in 2021, then resumed in 2023.

Mohammed says the road is already benefiting locals of the region, but added, “its real impact will depend on the official opening of the [Chinese] border.”

A Taliban government report listing the reasons for pursuing a potential border crossing with China notes that “opening the Wakhan Corridor would free Afghanistan once and for all from pressure exerted by neighboring countries, which frequently use [Pakistan’s] Karachi route, Gwadar Port, and [Iran’s] Chabahar for political purposes, causing substantial financial losses to our traders and citizens every year.”

Infrastructure on the Chinese side of the high-altitude border, including a road that the Taliban’s new construction apparently aimed for, was established more than a decade ago as a means to fortify China’s militarized border with Afghanistan by improving access for Beijing’s armed patrols. Chinese media has referred to the approximately 76-kilometer border with Afghanistan as a “major counterterrorism front line.”

The Wakhan Corridor is a narrow finger of Afghan territory initially established in the nineteenth century as a buffer between the Russian and British empires amid the geopolitical tussle over Central Asia known as the “Great Game.” Life in the region has been marked by extreme hardship and isolation, underscored by infant mortality reported to be as high as 30 percent.

Ihsanullah Omarkhail, a Malaysia-based China expert agreed that Afghanistan’s new road “is more symbolic than a genuine means of connecting Afghan traders with Chinese markets.” Any potential border opening would represent a situation in which the “costs outweigh the opportunities,” for Beijing, he told RFE/RL.

That view is backed by sharply worded Chinese media reactions to the Afghan road construction. An article published by a commentator on the popular Sohu platform on October 10 pointed to the brief window of only around three months in summer when the 4,800-meter mountain pass would be traversable by vehicles, and the threat from Islamist terrorism.

“To put it bluntly, what China is waiting for is not a path, but an answer — can the Taliban truly control their own territory? Are the terrorist training camps still operating? Has the risk of border infiltration been controlled?,” the article asked pointedly, adding, “the barbed wire will not be dismantled until these issues are resolved.”

The commentator concluded that if Afghanistan is unable to meet Beijing’s expectations regarding the suppression of militants, “we’ll keep waiting. China isn’t in a hurry. Afghanistan is.”

Sindre Langmoen and RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi contributed to this report

Copyright (c) 2026. RFE/RL, Inc. Reprinted with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, 1201 Connecticut Ave NW, Ste 400, Washington DC 20036.