Sources: Taliban District Governor in Logar’s Baraki Barak Takes Bribes from Shopkeepers to Narrow Road Width

8am: Sources in the Baraki Barak district of Logar province accuse the Taliban district governor of taking bribes, bullying, and threatening residents. According to the sources, Noorullah Ghalib, the Taliban district governor, has taken more than 1.5 million Afghanis in bribes from shopkeepers in the Baraki Rajan bazaar and promised them that he would reduce the width of the road so that their shops would remain in place. Residents of Baraki Barak are calling for the full implementation of the project according to the standard plan and stress that the public interest must not be sacrificed for personal gain. Previously, Transparency International (TI), in its annual Corruption Perceptions Index report, announced that Afghanistan under Taliban control was one of the most corrupt countries in the world in 2025. According to the report, Afghanistan scored 16 out of 100 points and ranked 169th among 182 countries. Click here to read more (external link).