UNICEF, UNESCO: Afghan male university enrollment down one-third since 2019

Amu: The number of male university students in Afghanistan has fallen by about one-third since 2019, while women have disappeared from formal higher education and the country’s university teaching workforce has contracted sharply, according to a new report by UNICEF and UNESCO. The Afghanistan Education Situation Report 2026 says about 208,000 male students were enrolled in higher education in 2026, down from an estimated 306,000 in 2019. Female enrollment, meanwhile, fell from about 119,000 in 2019 to 89,000 in 2022, almost zero in 2023 and zero from 2024 onward. The figures show that the contraction in higher education extends beyond the Taliban’s ban on women attending universities and includes a substantial decline in participation among men. Click here to read more (external link).

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