UNAMA Confirms Attack on Staff Member in Afghanistan’s Bamyan

Khaama: The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) is gathering information about a security incident involving one of its staff members in Bamyan province, the mission said Thursday. A UNAMA spokesperson said the incident occurred on Wednesday evening and that the mission was still examining the details. The staff member was not injured and is safe, the spokesperson said. UNAMA has not yet released further details about the incident. The incident comes amid ongoing security concerns in Afghanistan, where despite the authorities’ claims of improved security, sporadic attacks, armed violence and unexplained security incidents continue to be reported in various parts of the country. Click here to read more (external link).