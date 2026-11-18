Afghanistan International: The World Bank has projected that Afghanistan’s economy will grow by 3 percent in the 2026 fiscal year, driven largely by a strong agricultural harvest. However, GDP per capita is expected to decline by 3.3 percent, marking the third consecutive year of falling economic output per person. In its latest Afghanistan Development Update, the World Bank said the country’s population was projected to grow by 6.6 percent, outpacing economic expansion and putting further pressure on living standards. Click here to read more (external link).