Khaama: In his new memoir, the former US president says promises about the Afghan government and about security at Kabul airport turned out to be wrong. He still says he would make the same decision again. Former US President Joe Biden says he was told that Kabul would stay under government control for at least six months after American troops left Afghanistan. It did not. The capital fell to the Taliban on August 15, 2021, more than two weeks before the last US troops departed. Biden calls the February 2020 deal between the Trump administration and the Taliban, signed in Doha, a “ticking time bomb.” Under that deal, the United States agreed to pull out its troops. Biden says Afghanistan’s government was “entirely excluded” from it. Click here to read more (external link).