Closure of Women’s Beauty Salons: Female Hairdressers Struggle with Unemployment and Fight to Make Ends Meet

8am: Since the Taliban returned to power, women in Afghanistan have faced widespread restrictions on their economic and social activities. Alongside being barred from education and many employment opportunities, these restrictions have left a large number of working women unemployed and struggling financially. The closure of women’s beauty salons was one such decision, depriving thousands of women of their workplaces and sources of income. For many of them, hairdressing was more than just a profession; it was a way to cover living expenses, support their families, and maintain financial independence. For women who were the primary breadwinners in their families, losing this income had even more serious consequences. Some tried to continue working from home after their salons were shut down, but the lack of regular customers and restrictions on their ability to work caused their earnings to drop sharply. Click here to read more (external link).

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