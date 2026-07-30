UK lawmakers say Afghan allies were put at risk by secrecy, policy failures

Amu: A British parliamentary committee has accused successive governments of leaving Afghan allies in danger through years of administrative failures, secrecy and flawed decision-making, saying hundreds of Afghans who worked alongside UK forces were wrongly denied relocation and forced to spend years in hiding under Taliban rule. In a report published Thursday, the House of Commons Defence Committee said 884 previously rejected resettlement applications from former members of Afghan specialist units known as the Triples were later overturned, describing the review as a “major corrective exercise” that came only after many applicants had exhausted their savings and viable routes to safety. Click here to read more (external link).