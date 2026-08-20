Man in Herat says Taliban sought payment to release his daughter

Amu: A resident of Herat told Amu TV that Taliban authorities demanded money and two guarantors for the release of her daughter who was detained in the city of Herat. He said that some women and girls remained in custody for days because their families could not meet the conditions. The father said his daughter told him she had not been physically beaten but that the detained women had been subjected to intimidation. “Some families who could not provide the money had their daughters kept in detention for several days,” he said. Click here to read more (external link).