Opposition Groups Feature Prominently In Taliban Leaders’ Speeches

Afghanistan International: The remarks come despite the Taliban previously rejecting negotiations and political participation with opposition groups. The repeated emphasis by senior Taliban leaders on their opponents reflects concern over the rise in armed activity in the country. Armed groups opposing the Taliban have increased their attacks against the group in recent months to an unprecedented level. The Afghanistan Freedom Front, National Resistance Front, Sepahiyan-e Mihan Front, United Front of Afghanistan and Republican Front are among the groups that have recently targeted Taliban forces in different provinces. Click here to read more (external link).