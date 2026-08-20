US in talks over resettlement of Afghan refugees in Qatar to third countries

Ariana: More than 1,000 Afghans who were evacuated to a U.S. military facility in Qatar following the Islamic Emirate’s return to power in 2021 remain in limbo, with no clear path to the United States, NPR reports. The Afghans have been staying at Camp As Sayliyah after being airlifted out of Afghanistan during the final days of the U.S. war. Some have been there for more than a year while waiting for a decision on their future. The U.S. State Department told NPR that negotiations are continuing over where the Afghans could be resettled. Click here to read more (external link).

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