Afghanistan wins Asian Open Taekwondo Championship

Ariana: Afghanistan won the 5th COMBAXX Asian Open Taekwondo Championship after clinching two gold medals along with two silver medals on Sunday in Pakistan. Mohsen Rezaei and Ali Akbar Amiri both won gold while Omid Sahak and Hekmatullah Zain each won silver. According to the Afghanistan Taekwondo Federation the team topped the scoreboard, securing overall first place in the championships. Click here to read more (external link).

