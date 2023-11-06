Over 15,000 Afghan families expelled from Pakistan in 6 days

Khaama: The de facto administration has announced that in the past six days, from the first of November until the 6th, approximately 15,270 families have returned to the country via the Torkham border crossing. The Pakistani Ministry of Interior issued a warning to undocumented migrants, stating that if they do not leave Pakistan by the specified date, they would face deportation, and their properties and businesses would be confiscated. The Pakistani government claims that Afghan nationals have been involved in terrorist attacks, while the Taliban administration rejects the allegations. Pakistani authorities have stated that over 1.7 million undocumented Afghan migrants will be deported. Click here to read more (external link).

