Prominent Afghan Youtuber’s Attempts to Whitewash the Taliban

8am: The Taliban possesses several official and well-known YouTubers who are engaged in whitewashing this group. Although Humayun Afghan is not an official and public supporter of the Taliban, in some cases, following the YouTubers of the Taliban, he promotes in favor of the Taliban. It is not clear if he is doing this to gain the support of the Taliban or if he believes wholeheartedly in what he presents on his YouTube to whitewash the Taliban. He always emphasizes that security is ensured under the Taliban rule and people commute freely without fear of theft, asking the interviewees to repeat the same words. Looking at the issue critically, the truth is that most of the insecurities in the former regime were rooted in the Taliban’s actions. This group committed suicide, explosions, and assassinations, without differentiating between civilians and military. Click here to read more (external link).