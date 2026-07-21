Death toll on rise in Nuristan flash floods as 15 bodies recovered

Amu: The death toll in Nuristan flash floods have reached at least 23, local Taliban officials said, adding that 15 bodies were recovered on Tuesday morning while more than 100 others are still missing. The floods many areas in the eastern province, particularly Parun, the center of the province, on Monday, sweeping away homes, shops and vehicles. The Taliban-run disaster management authority, the ANDMA, said 80 others were injured. It warned that the death toll is likely to rise as search operations continue. Among those killed was the Taliban mayor of Parun, according to Faridun Samim, spokesman for the Taliban governor in Nuristan. The ANDMA said 70 shops, 11 hotels and 7 homes have been destroyed. Click here to read more (external link).

More