U.S. Aid Cut Threatens Afghan Mothers’ Access to Life-Saving Maternity Care, Warns UN

Khaama: The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has issued an urgent warning that the recent halt in U.S. financial aid could severely jeopardize maternal health services in Afghanistan. The agency says the move may deprive millions of Afghan women of access to safe childbirth support and could undo years of progress in reducing maternal mortality. The UNFPA announced that around nine million Afghan women are now at risk of losing essential maternal health services due to the suspension of U.S. funding. These services have been critical in ensuring safer births across the country. Officials emphasized that reduced funding would likely lead to a rise in maternal deaths, reversing two decades of progress made with international assistance. The threat looms large over a population already vulnerable due to ongoing conflict and economic hardship. Click here to read more (external link).

Related