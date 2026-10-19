Afghanistan’s Ali Sajad Hamraz Defeats Myanmar Opponent in Para Taekwondo

Khaama: Afghanistan’s para taekwondo athlete Ali Sajad Hamraz will compete for a bronze medal at the 2026 Asian Para Games in Japan after winning his opening bout against a Myanmar opponent and losing his second match to Taiwanese representative. He will now face a competitor from Mongolia in a match for the bronze medal, the committee said. The Asian Para Games bring together athletes with disabilities from across Asia to compete in a range of sports. The 2026 edition features 18 sports and participants from more than 40 countries and territories, according to reports. Click here to read more (external link).

Other Sports News