Kandahar Residents Say Taliban Municipality Keeps Them in a Bureaucratic Maze Until They Pay Bribes

8am: Gul Mohammad (pseudonym), a resident of District 7 of Kandahar city, says that bribes are also demanded from people under various pretexts during the permit process. He stresses that he was referred to the Taliban’s Directorate of Agriculture to obtain an opinion on his land, but after three weeks, a Taliban official in that office wrote the opinion for him in exchange for a bribe of 14,000 Afghanis. Gul Mohammad adds: “If I had not paid this money, they would have demanded a Sharia-based property deed covering 40 years for that same land. If you do not pay, not even one percent of your work moves forward.” Click here to read more (external link).

More Kandahar News