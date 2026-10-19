Afghanistan-Pakistan Trade Plunges 74 Precent To $358 Million

Afghanistan International: New figures in Pakistan show bilateral trade with Afghanistan fell by more than 74 percent in the latest financial year, dropping from $1.3 billion to around $358 million. According to data from the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, the diplomatic deadlock and the continued closure of major border crossings, including Torkham, Chaman, Kharlachi, Ghulam Khan and Angoor Ada, are the main reasons for the unprecedented decline in trade. Click here to read more (external link).