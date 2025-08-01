Afghanistan to face Pakistan, UAE in tri-nation T20 series in Sharjah

Amu: Afghanistan will play Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates in a tri-nation Twenty20 series in Sharjah later this summer, the Afghanistan Cricket Board said Friday. The tournament, hosted by the Emirates Cricket Board, will be held at Sharjah Cricket Stadium from Aug. 29 to Sept. 7. Each team will play two group-stage matches against the other sides before the top two advance to the Sept. 7 final. The series will feature seven matches in total and comes ahead of the Asia Cup, which begins in the UAE on Sept. 9. Click here to read more (external link).

