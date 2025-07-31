The Hazaras: An Overlooked Humanitarian Crisis in Afghanistan

New Lines Institute: Since the Taliban takeover, Shia-Hazaras have faced escalating violence affecting places of worship, schools, workplaces, and daily life. They are excluded from the Taliban’s government and are subjected to systemic economic marginalization and widespread religious discrimination. Terrorist attacks and mass killings targeting the community have become more commonplace. In the three years since the Taliban reassumed power, at least 61 attacks against Hazaras have been documented. Of these, Taliban forces committed 12, with 16 by the Islamic State/Daesh. The perpetrators of the rest remain unknown. The Taliban have forcibly displaced an estimated 25,000 Hazaras during this time. Click here to read more (external link).