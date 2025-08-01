Taliban Permissive Toward Foreign Terrorists, Threatens Region, Say UN Experts

Afghanistan International: United Nations experts have warned that the Taliban is providing a permissive environment for foreign terrorist groups in Afghanistan, creating a serious threat to the security of Central Asia and the wider international community. The UN report highlights growing concern over the transfer of extremist fighters from Syria to Afghanistan, including members of the Khatiba Imam al-Bukhari (KIB) and the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan (IMU), both affiliated with al-Qaeda. These fighters have reportedly relocated to northern Afghanistan, raising fears of cross-border attacks. Click here to read more (external link).