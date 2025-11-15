US Drone Flights Over Afghanistan Continue Unabated, Says Taliban

Afghanistan International: In an interview with Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB, Mujahid repeated the Taliban’s call for the flights to end, saying they must be stopped “as soon as possible” and describing them as a breach of Afghanistan’s airspace. He said Taliban authorities had raised their objections in the limited meetings available to them. Mujahid did not specify which neighbouring country’s airspace the drones reportedly cross before entering Afghanistan, though he has previously accused Pakistan of providing access to US aircraft. Click here to read more (external link).

Related