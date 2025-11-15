Historic Gold: Jahangir Wins Afghanistan’s First Islamic Games Title

Tolo News: Mohammad Yousuf Jahangir, a member of Afghanistan’s national Muay Thai team, made history by winning a gold medal at the Islamic Solidarity Games, marking Afghanistan’s name in this prestigious international event. With this victory, Jahangir becomes the first-ever Afghan athlete to win a historic gold medal at the Islamic Solidarity Games. He already has two other medals from Asian and world-level competitions to his name. Click here to read more (external link).

Other Afghan Sports News