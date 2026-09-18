Mohib Accuses Khalilzad of “Great Betrayal” in New Book on Afghanistan’s Republic Collapse

Khaama: Former Afghan National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib has accused former U.S. envoy Zalmay Khalilzad of a “great betrayal” in a new book examining the collapse of Afghanistan’s republic, arguing that Washington’s direct negotiations with the Taliban sidelined Kabul’s elected government and accelerated its fall in 2021. The book, Shadows Over Kabul: An Insider’s Account of the Fall of the Afghanistan Republic, co-authored with investigative journalist Tam Hussein, was published in English by Bloomsbury on September 17. It presents Mohib’s account of the peace process and the final years of the Afghanistan republic from inside the former government. Click here to read more (external link).