Former Afghan President Welcomes Finalised US-Iran Agreement

Afghanistan International: Former Afghan president Hamid Karzai has welcomed the finalisation of a memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran aimed at ending the conflict and resolving disputes through negotiations. He said the agreement would benefit both sides, the region and the wider world. In a message posted on X, Karzai also expressed appreciation for the diplomatic efforts of Pakistan, Qatar and other regional countries that helped facilitate the understanding. Click here to read more (external link).