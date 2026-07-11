Former Afghan Deputy Speaker Extradited to US to Face Drug and Weapons Charge

Khaama: Abdul Zahir Qadeer, a former Afghan general and first deputy speaker of the country’s lower house of parliament, has been extradited from Kenya to the United States to face federal charges over an alleged scheme to traffic large quantities of heroin and methamphetamine and supply military-grade weapons, U.S. prosecutors said. He is the son of Haji Abdul Qadeer, a senior member of the anti-Taliban Northern Alliance and one of the first vice presidents of Afghanistan’s post-2001 transitional administration. Click here to read more (external link).