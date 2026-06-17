Afghan national pleads not guilty in deadly National Guard shooting near White House

Ariana: An Afghan national accused of carrying out a deadly shooting attack on members of the U.S. National Guard near the White House has pleaded not guilty to all charges in a federal court. Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 30, appeared before a U.S. District Court on Tuesday following the unsealing of a 17-count federal superseding indictment. Prosecutors allege that Lakanwal killed West Virginia National Guard Specialist Sarah Beckstrom and seriously wounded Guardsman Andrew Wolfe in an ambush-style attack in Washington, D.C., in November 2025. The case has drawn significant attention in the United States due to the attack’s proximity to the White House and Lakanwal’s previous work with U.S. government entities in Afghanistan. Click here to read more (external link).