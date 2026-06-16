Afghans & Activists Rally In 14 Cities In Support Of Herat Protesters

Afghanistan International: Afghans and civil society activists in 14 cities worldwide rallied under the slogan “Education, Work and Freedom”, calling for an end to repression and restrictions in Afghanistan. The demonstrations in Herat, which started last week in Jebrail township, have now become a symbol of global solidarity with Afghan women. From Tehran to Brussels and from Helsinki to Vancouver, protesters gathered to demand an end to the suppression of women and girls in Afghanistan. Click here to read more (external link).