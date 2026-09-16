Anti-Taliban Groups Claim 88 Attacks Across 21 Provinces, Says UN

Afghanistan International: The UN said the Afghanistan Freedom Front, National Resistance Front, Green Unit of Afghanistan Green Trend, Afghanistan Guardians National Front, the Afghanistan Independence Front, the Afghanistan Liberation Movement, the Afghanistan Republican Front, the Afghanistan United Front, the Andarab Resistance Front, the Freedom and Justice Movement, Homeland Soldiers Front, the Islamic Liberation Front of Afghan People, the Islamic Liberation Movement of the People of Afghanistan and the National Mobilization Front, claimed responsibility for the attacks. Click here to read more (external link).