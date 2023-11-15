Fly Dubai Flights to Kabul Resume

Tolo News: Fly Dubai, a UAE-based airline, resumed flights to Kabul on Wednesday, 24 Aqrab, after stopping for two years and four months. According to flydubai.com, the daily flights occur at 9:30 and 14:55, Afghanistan Time. “In the past, Fly Dubai had four flights every day. Now, from the 22nd, three daily flights will be started, today there is two flights, and from December, four daily flights will start. The price now of a round trip is 1100 Dirham (around $300) and it is expected that round trip tickets will eventually be $200,” Sader Khail said. Click here to read more (external link).