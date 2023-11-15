Taliban Issue Warning to Social Media Users in Khost Province: Publishing Political, Satirical, or Musical Content Results in Punishment

8am: Reliable sources on Wednesday, November 15, revealed that a joint team from the Taliban’s Department for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, along with the Crime Fighting Management, has initiated the tracking, apprehension, and punishment of social media users in Khost. According to these sources, the Taliban’s joint team has cautioned social media users against disseminating content contrary to the group’s policies, particularly content critical of or satirical about the Taliban. Click here to read more (external link).

