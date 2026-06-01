Deadly Surge in Badakhshan Traffic Accidents Claims Dozens of Lives Each Month

8am: Several residents of Badakhshan province have expressed concern over the rise in traffic accidents in the province. They say that traffic accidents claim the lives of dozens of people every month and leave dozens more injured and disabled. According to these residents, the lack of standard roads, failure to repair damaged road sections promptly, the Taliban’s negligence, non-compliance with traffic laws, and reckless driving are among the main factors behind the increase in traffic accidents in Badakhshan. Click here to read more (external link).