Rising Thefts in Kabul Force Residents to Resort to Glass Shard Security

8am: Kabul residents stress that thieves are not limiting themselves to stealing property. In some cases, they are also physically harming people inside their homes. Residents accuse the Taliban of failing to maintain security and say that feelings of insecurity have grown across several city neighborhoods. Some residents claim that certain Taliban members are directly involved in the thefts. Hassan, a Kabul resident, says burglaries and theft of personal property have been climbing in the city. He claims that some Taliban members, burdened by low pay and economic hardship, have turned to crime to support their families. Click here to read more (external link).